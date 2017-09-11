Avicii is set to release a documentary about his meteoric rise to fame and his decision to quit touring.

The 27-year-old Swedish DJ - real name Tim Bergling - took a break from the music industry in early 2016 after he announced he would no longer be playing live shows due to the gruelling schedule affecting his health.

However, the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker recently returned to the spotlight with a five-track EP - which saw him team up with the likes of Rita Ora, Sandro Cavazza, and AlunaGeorge - which fans can listen to on the star's specially-curated YouTube playlist.

'Avicii: True Stories' features guest appearances from Coldplay's Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers, David Guetta and Wyclef Jean.

It tells the cautionary tale that explores the taxing nature and intensity of fame from the artist's point of view as much as it is a film for Avicii's die-hard fans.

Filmmaker Levan Tsikurishvili has helmed the film and said it was important that the movie was ''brutally honest'' and showed the real man behind the stage name.

He explained: ''I wanted to do a brutally honest film about Tim as a person and not only about Avicii.

''Everybody knows Avicii but very few people know Tim.

''I think this documentary really shows Tim's struggle and strength of character. Being a worldwide superstar artist is not as easy as it looks on Instagram.''

Piece of Magic Entertainment will be premiering 'Avicii: True Stories' worldwide on October 26 in selected cinemas.

The showings will be followed by a 30-minute concert film of Avicii's final show in Ibiza from August 28, 2016.