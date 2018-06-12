Avenged Sevenfold's Zacky Vengeance says Post Malone has paved the way for rap stars to perform at events like Download Festival in the future.

The 36-year-old guitarist says the 'Psycho' rapper is among a host of hip hop stars who have become ''the new punk rockers'', and he doesn't envision it being too long till the heavy metal festival held annually at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England, sees rappers on the bill.

Speaking at Download where Avenged Sevenfold headlined on Friday night (08.06.18) - and which saw rapping legend Ice-T in attendance - Zacky told the Daily Star newspaper: ''There's this underground swell of hip hop artists who are taking on the role of the new punk rockers.

''I think Post Malone is awesome because he's an unlikely rock star.

''It's not often you see a Jewish dude who grew up in the metal scene dominating the hip hop charts across the world. It'd be fun to see where his head is at.''

Avenged Sevenfold - completed by singer M. Shadows and lead guitarist Synyster Gates - are currently working on their first album since 2016's 'The Stage', and the 'Hail to the King' band are going to be addressing the issues that affect the world on their eighth outing.

Zacky said: ''I think it's important for us to lend our voice to what's shaping the world socially and politically.''

Frontman Shadows recently spoke of the importance of musicians using their platform to speak up on political matters.

Asked if he thinks music and politics should be kept separate, he disagreed: ''No, I think that musicians should speak up on what they believe in because they're a citizen of the world just like anybody else.

''I'm somebody who goes online and says how they hate the thing that you're talking about.

''It's just a different platform, so there's no reason why intelligent people can't listen to them and make their own opinion.

''The problem is a lot of people think that artists and musicians and athletes try to shove their opinions down other peoples' throats, but they're allowed to have their opinion.''