The 17-year-old daughter of Reese and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe is slowly stepping out of her famous parents' shadows, appearing both with and without them at red carpet events.

When it comes to asking fashion advice before a showbiz bash, Reese always favours talking to Ava over her husband Jim Toth.

“I don’t ask (Jim) too much. I usually ask my 17-year-old daughter, ‘Does this look good?’ and she’ll be honest with me. She’ll be like, ‘No. You do not look good. You cannot wear that.’ So I depend on her brutal honesty,” Reese grinned to U.S. TV host Jenna Bush Hager, reports Us Magazine.