Ava DuVernay is set to helm the new DC Extended Universe movie 'New Gods'.

The 45-year-old filmmaker - who has recently helmed Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time' - has joined Warner Bros. Studios to direct her first superhero movie which is based on the DC Comics series of the same name, Variety report.

Created and designed by Jack Kirby, and first featured in 1971, the 'New Gods' are natives of the twin planets of idyllic New Genesis ruled by the Highfather and Apokolips, a dystopia-filled world ruled by tyrant Darkseid - who is the arch-nemesis of the Justice League.

The two planets call themselves Gods as they live outside the normal time and space in a realm known as the Fourth World.

Around half a dozen 'New Gods' series have been published since the original with the most recent 'The New 52' being released in 2011.

The DCEU was first kicked off back in 2013 with 'Man of Steel' and has seen a number of films under the banner including 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Suicide Squad', 'Wonder Woman' and 'Justice League'.

'Wonder Woman' was the first major superhero movie to be directed by a female filmmaker, Patty Jenkins, who is set to return for the upcoming sequel with Gal Gadot as the titular character, which is slated for released next year.

This year fans will see Jason Momoa reprise his role as Aquaman in his standalone film as the King of Atlantis.

DuVernay has already made a name for herself as a prolific filmmaker with the Academy Award-nominated '13th' and the civil-rights drama 'Selma'.

And her latest Disney blockbuster grossed $42.2 million in its first six days in North America and marked the first time a woman of colour was hired to helm a live-action film with a budget of $100 million.