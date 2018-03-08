Ava DuVernay isn't interested in helming a 'Star Wars' movie.

The 45-year-old filmmaker has directed the new Disney movie 'A Wrinkle in Time' and has been rumoured to helm one of the many upcoming movies from the popular sci-fi franchise, but now DuVernay has taken to Twitter to rule herself out.

A fan wrote to her after watching her latest movie: ''If @ava wasn't on the radar to direct 'Star Wars' before.....she is now.

''Visuals were amazing. Messages in line with the Disney and Lucasfilms brand. Onward and Upward. #awrinkleintime #blackexcellence (sic)''

However, the filmmaker - who helmed the critically acclaim 'Selma' - replied thanking the fan for enjoying her new movie but said 'Star Wars' is not for her.

She wrote: '''Star Wars' is not for me. But, very happy you dug WRINKLE IN TIME. Xo (sic)''

So far in the franchise's history, all eight films - including the two spin-offs 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and the Han Solo standalone movie - have been directed by white male filmmakers.

But Rian Johnson - who helmed the 2017 'The Last Jedi' movie - admitted it's time for a woman or a person of colour to tell a story in a galaxy far, far away.

Johnson said: ''Hell yes it's time! There are so many incredibly talented female directors and directors of colour out there and so many I would love to see play in this universe. Yes please! I would love it to happen.''

'The Last Jedi' features a very diverse cast - one of the most eclectic in the franchise's entire history - and Johnson admitted ''it felt right'' having so many different actors of varying ethnicity.

The big screen master - who is in a long-term relationship with film writer Karina Longworth - said: ''It felt right to have a diverse cast. I wanted 'Star Wars' to reflect on the world around us, all movies are starting to do it as well.''

As well as the current movies being made, two brand new trilogies outside the current saga were announced to be in production with Johnson helming one and 'Game of Thrones' producers D.B Weiss and David Benioff in charge of the second.