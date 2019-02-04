Ava DuVernay boycotted the Super Bowl on Sunday (03.02.19) in a show of support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The 46-year-old director - who has helmed movies such as 'Selma' and 'A Wrinkle in Time' - has taken to social media to explain the reasoning behind her decision to boycott the sporting event in Atlanta, and to voice her support for Kaepernick, who started the take-a-knee movement in protest against racial inequality in America.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL's racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It's not worth it. #ImWithKap (sic)''

In response to the tweet, Kaepernick replied: ''Love you Sister @ava (sic)''

Another big-name star to voice his support for Kaepernick was rapper-turned-actor Common, who quoted Angela Davis, the American political activist, on Twitter.

He wrote: ''''I'm no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I'm changing the things I cannot accept'' Dr. Angela Davis. #ImWithKap (sic)''

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine previously admitted he thought long and hard before agreeing to perform this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The band has been widely criticised for agreeing to perform the gig amid the Kaepernick controversy, but Adam explained that ultimately, he decided to listen to his own heart.

The singer - who was joined on stage by Travis Scott and Big Boi from Outkast - said: ''No one thought about it more than I did.

''No one put more thought and love into this than I did. I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.''