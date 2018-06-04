Ava DuVernay asked to direct 'New Gods'.

The 45-year-old film producer has admitted she personally approached Warner Bros. and asked them if she could helm the anticipated adaptation of Jack Kirby's comic classic.

During a question and answer session on Twitter over the weekend, a fan asked: #AskAva Someone says, ''Ava, would you like to make a New Gods movie?'' What's the first thought that came into your head? (sic)''

To which DuVernay replied: ''I actually said: ''Hey Guys, I wanna make a New Gods movie.'' Then someone said ok. #AskAva (sic).''

DuVernay - who has recently helmed Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time' - has also admitted that the blockbuster is ''early development'' and she's ''feeling good'' about it.

She said when a fan asked her for an update on her current projects: ''Central Park Five. And New Gods is in early development and feeling good. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'New Gods' are natives of the twin planets of idyllic New Genesis ruled by the High father and Apokolips, a dystopia-filled world ruled by tyrant Darkseid - who is the arch-nemesis of the Justice League.

The two planets call themselves Gods as they live outside the normal time and space in a realm known as the Fourth World.

Around half a dozen 'New Gods' series have been published since the original in 1971 - with the most recent 'The New 52' being released in 2011.

The DCEU was first kicked off back in 2013 with 'Man of Steel' and has seen a number of films under the banner including 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Suicide Squad', 'Wonder Woman' and 'Justice League'.

'Wonder Woman' was the first major superhero movie to be directed by a female filmmaker, Patty Jenkins, who is set to return for the upcoming sequel, which is slated for released next year.

This year fans will see Jason Momoa reprise his role as Aquaman in his standalone film as the King of Atlantis.

DuVernay has already made a name for herself as a prolific filmmaker with the Academy Award-nominated '13th' and the civil-rights drama 'Selma'.