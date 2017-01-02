Country singer Austin Webb is set to become a first-time father in 2017.
The All Country On You star has announced he and new wife Melanie are expecting their first child by posting a photo of his partner's baby bump on Instagram.
He captioned the photo: "We’re trading our silent nights for a bundle of joy."
The baby is due in June (17).
The Webbs wed in November (16) after a year-long engagement, according to A Taste of Country.
