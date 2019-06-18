Austin Abrams has joined the cast of 'Chemical Hearts'.

The 22-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Ron Anderson in 'The Walking Dead' - will take the male lead opposite Lili Reinhart in the big screen adaptation of Krystal Sutherland's young adult novel 'Our Chemical Hearts'.

The movie, which is written and directed by Richard Tanne for Amazon Prime Video, will follow Henry Page (Abrams) , a hopeless teen romantic who has never been in love and is focusing all his attention on getting good grades and attending a decent college.

When he meets Grace Town, a new student who walks with a cane, wears oversized boys' clothes, and rarely seems to shower, and begins editing the school newspaper with her, he quickly finds himself falling for her.

Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement: ''We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a beautiful story of first love and heartbreak.

''Krystal Sutherland's novel captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.''

'Chemical Hearts' will be produced by Page Fifty-Four's Alex Saks and Tanne while the film is executive produced by Jamin O'Brien and Reinhart, in her first executive producer role.

As well as 'The Walking Dead', Austin also starred in 2015 American romantic comedy-drama film 'Paper Towns', which was an adaptation of John Green's 2008 novel of the same name alongside Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne, as well as upcoming 2019 horror film 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark', in which he plays Tommy Milner.