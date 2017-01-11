Audrina Patridge will launch debut jewellery line with Stilnest on Wednesday (11.01.17).

The 31-year-old television personality and fashion designer announced she had joined forces with the online accessories brand earlier this week, and Audrina is set to unveil her new creations, which will be her first foray into designing jewellery, today.

The brand announced the news about the big unveil on social media, alongside a picture of the brunette beauty laden with necklaces and rings.

They captioned the Instagram post: ''We are starting the new year with a bang! The beautiful Audrina Patridge is launching her very first jewelry line on Wednesday the 11th of January! Can't wait, you don't have to get the first exclusive look now!

Do you want to win one of her items? See the link in our bio for more info on how you can be the first to rock 'Theia'!!! (sic).''

This news comes after 'The Hills' alumni - who launched her swimwear range Prey Swim last year - confirmed the news of her latest collaboration with a video, of her adorning her favourite choker from her capsule.

Speaking in the clip, which she has shared on her Instagram account, she said: ''Hey guys so i am kicking off my New Year with some exciting news. I am actually doing a jewellery line collaboration with Stilnest, I am a so excited about it. I can't wait for you guys to see it.

''And then if you see this choker, right here, this is one of the pieces from the line I am obsessed with, I wear it every day. You can be the first person to get your hands on it.''

The brunette beauty - who has six-month-old daughter Kirra with her husband Corey Bohan - captioned the post: ''Hey guys, I can finally share an exciting project I've been working on - my very own jewelry line collaboration with @stilnest ! Follow the link http://audrinapatridge.stilnest.com/ to subscribe for free shipping worldwide & to be notified of when the collection is out! Don't forget to share this post & tag a friend to enter the choker giveaway! Good luck! (sic).''