Audrina Patridge has teased she wants to launch a children's swimwear line for Prey Swim.

The 31-year-old television personality - who has six-month-old daughter Kirra with her husband Corey Bohan - launched her debut fashion range in November last year, and she has hinted she would already like to expand her line to include ''cute little baby suits''.

The brunette beauty shared a picture of her in a skimpy two-piece suit on the beach with her spouse when she was pregnant to share the news of her future plans.

She captioned the upload: ''Came across this pic...7 months prego here and rockin@preyswim can't wait to start making cute little baby suits (sic).''

Although 'The Hills' alumni has admitted she would like to develop her line she has admitted designing the garments for Prey Swim was ''stressful and full on'' because she was involved in ''every little detail'' of the project.

Speaking previously about the brand, Audrina said: ''I have learned so much about swim and design and every little detail that goes into making a swim suit... I have been hands on every single step of the way:) I'm not going to lie it has been a bit stressful and full on, but I wanted the quality to be luxurious and the cut to be my kind of perfect ! (sic).''

Despite the long hours she endured making her capsule, she is ''so happy'' people have praised her for her hard work.

She continued: ''It makes me so happy when people actually recognize the detail and love that has went into it! #preyswim@preyswim (sic).''

The television personality has revealed her designs were inspired by her fascination with sharks.

She said: ''I love fashion and I love the ocean, I am always on a beach somewhere.

''I am so captivated with sharks so I really wanted to include the awareness of saving sharks with our line, so within our hardware it has a lot of shark teeth.''