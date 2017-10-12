Audrina Patridge's wedding rings have reportedly gone missing amid her split from estranged husband Corey Bohan.

The former 'Hills' star filed for divorce from the BMX professional last month and obtained a temporary restraining order against him amid allegations he was ''emotionally abusive''.

Now in court documents obtained by Us Weekly, it's claimed that the 35-year-old biker allegedly changed the locks on their marital home, which is owned by Audrina, last Friday (06.10.17), when she returned with their 15-month-old daughter Kirra Max.

The 32-year-old beauty was accompanied by an employee of the Irvine Police Department when she stopped off at the house to pick up items for their little girl, when she found her two sets of keys she has for the property failed to unlock the front door.

Audrina was then advised by the officer to call a locksmith, however, on his arrival he claimed that Corey had called them prior to them entering the house and allegedly had the locks and mailbox altered.

The paperwork then states that on going into the property the ''closet drawers were ransacked'' and her ''wedding rings were missing from [her] ring holder''.

On Wednesday (11.10.17) it was revealed that Audrina was granted full custody of the former couple's daughter and their pet dog.

The Orange County court decided that Kirra, and Yorkshire Terrier Lady, will remain in the care of the reality star, with Corey given restricted visitation rights.

Corey will only be allowed to meet with his child at the Irvine Police Department, The Blast reported.

It comes after Corey agreed to move out of their marital home.

Although the court did not find that Corey was abusive, the restraining order was reissued with modifications.

He had been living in the house and refusing to leave but has fully complied with moving out, while Audrina and her baby girl will move back.

The blonde beauty has been ordered to pay $35,000 towards relocation costs.

A source said previously: ''Audrina is focusing on her child and really just wants this to be over with. She's happy to be back in her house and has worked hard to create a loving home there for Kirra. She likes being in Orange County because she's surrounded and supported by her friends and family.''

Corey denied the alleged abuse, which the star claimed in court documents.

In the paperwork, she alleged her estranged husband was at home with their daughter one evening, and when she arrived home, he started calling her names, prompting her to head upstairs with their little girl.

However, she claimed Corey followed them and then started to tell her how ''f***ed up'' she was.

When she started recording it on video, she alleged he told her to ''grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce'', before taking her phone and deleting the video.

And Audrina claimed she was left ''shaking'' by a separate incident.

She alleged that Corey showed up to a beauty event - where Audrina was sat on the panel - and he demanded to know where their daughter was and she claims he told her that he was going to get her.

Audrina had been staying with her family following their split.

An insider said: ''Audrina was staying with her parents in Orange County. But has been moving around staying with other family members too.''