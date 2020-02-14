Audrina Patridge has a ''cordial'' relationship with Justin Bobby Brescia.

The 34-year-old TV star has insisted she doesn't harbour any resentment towards her ex-boyfriend, even though she hasn't seen him since shooting season one of 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she shared: ''We're cordial. I haven't seen him since the finale, but I'll be seeing him again once we start filming, I'm sure.''

Audrina also insisted she doesn't feel anxious about the prospect of coming face-to-face with Justin in the future.

Asked about the prospect, she simply replied: ''On to the next!''

According to Audrina, she feels fortunate to have a strong support network to help her through the tough times.

The reality star reflected: ''It was heavy, but the friends that really have your back and truly care about you, they don't just walk away in your hardest moments.

''I think Justin and I figured out where we stand with each other at the end of last season.''

Meanwhile, Audrina recently admitted she's now keen to pursue a new romance.

The TV star - who has a three-year-old daughter called Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan - revealed she's eager to find a new man during season two of the revival.

She shared: ''I guess it's just trying to figure out what to do next, the next chapter.

''Last season was really hard for me, but now I'm ready. I guess getting back in the dating world. Kind of seeing how that is now - dating. I'm not the type of person to go on dating apps, and I don't go out much, so it's probably going to be through mutual friends or people I know. I have no idea what to expect, but we'll see.''