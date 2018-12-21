Audrina Patridge is set to keep her stake in her Lake Havasu vacation property as well as the proceeds from the sale of her home in Orange County after splitting from Corey Bohan.
Audrina Patridge will keep her Lake Havasu property after splitting from Corey Bohan.
The 'Hills' star and her ex's divorce was finally granted this week and it has now been revealed she will keep her stake in the holiday home in Lake Havasu, Arizona as well as the proceeds from her home in Orange County, which she recently sold. Corey will keep his gold medals from The X Games as well as his house in Australia.
The Blast reports that they will be splitting the money in their bank accounts and they will keep a hold of their own household furniture and jewellery.
Audrina and Corey were granted a judgment of dissolution on December 19 in Orange County but it is not yet known what the terms of the agreement are but the pair are said to be keen to take it out of court and instead use a mediator.
Audrina currently has primary custody of her and Corey's two-year-old daughter Kirra Max but they are still working out a final custody schedule as well as the amount of child support to be paid. The former couple have been ordered to stay more than 100 yards from each other at all times ''except for the brief and peaceful exchange of the parties' daughter, Kirra Max Patridge Bohan''.
Audrina and Corey faced another hiccup in their divorce proceedings after Corey filed documents to legally prevent Audrina from featuring their daughter on the upcoming reboot of MTV reality series 'The Hills'.
Corey requested that ''neither party allow the minor child to be filmed or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent'' and ''any prior consent for the minor child to appear on 'The Hills' reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided''. He also requested ''a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, 'The Hills' without my prior written consent''.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Watch the trailer for new teen slasher Sorority Row Based on the 1983 cult classic...
A remake of the 1983 schlock horror The House on Sorority Row, this film is...