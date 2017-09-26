Audrina Patridge's ex Corey Bohan will not be charged with domestic violence.

The former 'Hills' star filed for divorce from the BMX professional earlier this month and obtained a temporary restraining order against him amid allegations he was ''emotionally abusive'', but the Orange County District Attorney's office has opted against prosecuting him due to a lack of evidence.

Despite this, a family domestic violence case is still open outside the District Attorney's office.

The 32-year-old star's rep told Us Weekly magazine: ''Audrina is putting on a brave face, but these exchanges between Audrina and Corey are court ordered to take place at a police station for her protection.

''There is still a family law domestic violence case open.''

Audrina and Corey, 35 - who married in November 2016 - came face-to-face over the weekend when she dropped off their 14-month-old daughter Kirra for a contact visit.

Corey had denied the alleged abuse, which the 'Into the Blue 2' star claimed in court documents.

In the paperwork, she alleged her estranged husband was at home with their daughter one evening, and when she arrived home, he started calling her names, prompting her to head upstairs with their little girl.

However, she claims Corey followed them and then started to tell her how ''f***ed up'' she was. When she started recording it on video, she alleged he told her to ''grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce'', before taking her phone and deleting the video.

And Audrina claimed she was left ''shaking'' by a separate incident. She alleged that Corey showed up to a beauty event - where Audrina was sat on the panel - and he demanded to know where their daughter was and she claims he told her that he was going to get her.

Audrina has recently been staying with her family following their split.

An insider said: ''Audrina was staying with her parents in Orange County. But has been moving around staying with other family members too.''