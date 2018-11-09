Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have reached a divorce settlement, over a year after they first filed papers to terminate their marriage.
Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have reached a divorce settlement.
The 32-year-old reality star and Corey, 36, filed for divorce in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage, and over a year later, it seems their bitter court battle is finally coming to an end, as they've now reached a settlement.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple - who have two-year-old daughter Kirra Max together - filed court papers on October 2 stating that they have reached an agreement and plan to submit a ''stipulation for judgment'' with the court soon.
The terms of the agreement have not yet been revealed, but it has been claimed that both Audrina and Corey have signed the forms, which were filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Orange.
The date of the filing comes two days before Corey filed separate documents to legally prevent Audrina from featuring their daughter on the upcoming reboot of MTV reality series 'The Hills'.
Corey requested that ''neither party allow the minor child to be filmed or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent'' and ''any prior consent for the minor child to appear on 'The Hills' reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided.''
The biker also claimed the Audrina's plan to have Kirra on the show showed she has ''poor judgement'' and insisted he had never been asked to consent to her plans, while also accusing Audrina of ''making exaggerated claims'' in her restraining order application to secure legal custody so she didn't need his permission to involve the tot in the programme.
In addition to seeking joint legal and physical custody - on a ''2/2/3 or 2/5 parenting schedule'' - of Kirra, the BMX rider wants Audrina to pay his legal costs, which are estimated at $50,000.
He also requested: ''a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, 'The Hills' without my prior written consent.''
The pair were due to attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counselling on December 20, but it's unclear whether their new settlement has changed that plan.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Watch the trailer for new teen slasher Sorority Row Based on the 1983 cult classic...
A remake of the 1983 schlock horror The House on Sorority Row, this film is...