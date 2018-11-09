Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have reached a divorce settlement.

The 32-year-old reality star and Corey, 36, filed for divorce in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage, and over a year later, it seems their bitter court battle is finally coming to an end, as they've now reached a settlement.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple - who have two-year-old daughter Kirra Max together - filed court papers on October 2 stating that they have reached an agreement and plan to submit a ''stipulation for judgment'' with the court soon.

The terms of the agreement have not yet been revealed, but it has been claimed that both Audrina and Corey have signed the forms, which were filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Orange.

The date of the filing comes two days before Corey filed separate documents to legally prevent Audrina from featuring their daughter on the upcoming reboot of MTV reality series 'The Hills'.

Corey requested that ''neither party allow the minor child to be filmed or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent'' and ''any prior consent for the minor child to appear on 'The Hills' reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided.''

The biker also claimed the Audrina's plan to have Kirra on the show showed she has ''poor judgement'' and insisted he had never been asked to consent to her plans, while also accusing Audrina of ''making exaggerated claims'' in her restraining order application to secure legal custody so she didn't need his permission to involve the tot in the programme.

In addition to seeking joint legal and physical custody - on a ''2/2/3 or 2/5 parenting schedule'' - of Kirra, the BMX rider wants Audrina to pay his legal costs, which are estimated at $50,000.

He also requested: ''a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, 'The Hills' without my prior written consent.''

The pair were due to attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counselling on December 20, but it's unclear whether their new settlement has changed that plan.