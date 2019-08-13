Audrina Patridge has reached a custody agreement with her estranged husband Corey Bohan.

The 34-year-old reality star and the BMX biker have been warring over custody of their three-year-old daughter Kirra since they filed for divorce in 2016 after just 10 months of marriage, but on Monday (12.08.19), the former couple finally reached an agreement.

According to Us Weekly, the couple have agreed to share joint legal custody over Kirra, with Corey agreeing to have monitored visitation.

The agreement comes after Audrina was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey, 37, last month amid allegations of abuse. The order forced him to stay 100 yards away from the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star as well as their daughter, their home, and Kirra's school.

Whilst in court on Monday, Audrina also fought to have her restraining order made permanent, but the judge in the former couple's case ruled a decision would be postponed until the Orange County District Attorney decided if criminal charges would be filed against Corey for the alleged abuse.

Meanwhile, the custody agreement comes just one month after Audrina was forced to call the police when Corey failed to bring back their daughter at the agreed time.

The TV star called the Costa Mesa Police Department because she couldn't get hold of Corey via phone or text and they carried out a welfare check at his address to find him sitting at home with Kirra because he believed it was his day to have her.

According to reports at the time, the pair eventually met up at 7pm and Kirra - who appeared happy and healthy - was handed back to her mother.

Audrina previously said that going through her divorce from Corey was like ''mourning a death'' but she hopes that one day they can be amicable.

She said: ''Divorce is like mourning a death. You're ending a chapter in your life. And when you have a child in the mix, it makes things harder. Then, to add in publicity and people judging you ... makes it a million times worse... I needed to close a door so I could keep moving forward in my life and not look back.

''I pray we can eventually be friends and not have animosity between us.''