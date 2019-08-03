Audrina Patridge says her life on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' is not ''100 percent'' real.

The 34-year-old reality star is currently starring on the reboot of the hit MTV reality show - which Audrina also starred in from 2006 to 2010 - and has admitted the life she shows on camera isn't exactly the life she leads once the cameras have stopped rolling.

She explained: ''I have my life on the show, and then I have my real life. I don't feel like it's one hundred percent of me because I don't have my daughter on the show and there are certain things in my life that I am not showing. My whole relationship with Justin has always been an interest for people. So we had to explore that route and see what was going to happen.''

Audrina's three-year-old daughter Kirra - whom she has with ex-husband Corey Bohan - does not appear on the show, as Corey previously sought a court order to prevent the tot from being included.

The blonde beauty also insists things are ''hyped up'' for the cameras and aren't really as dramatic as they seem, including one instance this season when she drank too much at a party.

Speaking to Hey Beauti magazine, she said: ''You know, it's television so, certain things are hyped up, especially in one of the episodes.

''I was so embarrassed, because I don't get out much or take shots. I'll have a glass of wine or a beer now and then but I don't drink and we did all those tequila shots and I didn't have any responsibilities that weekend, so I was like 'oh I'm going to have fun.' Now watching the footage, I'm like I'm never drinking again.''