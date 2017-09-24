Audrina Patridge met up with Corey Bohan on Sunday (24.09.17) morning.

The former 'Hills' star recently filed for divorce from the BMX rider after less than a year of marriage and obtained a temporary restraining order against him amid allegations he was ''emotionally abusive'', but the pair came face-to-face over the weekend when she dropped off their 14-month-old daughter Kirra for a contact visit.

According to TMZ, a judge had agreed for the hand over at a neutral location in Orange County, and Corey arrived first, with his estranged wife pulling up with a friend and Kirra around 10 minutes later.

The pair were seen walking back to the parking lot together, with the 35-year-old beauty slightly ahead of Corey, 35.

Audrina recently thanked her fans for their support through the ''difficult time'' in her life.

Sharing a video of Kirra on Instagram, she wrote: ''Light of my life This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!.... I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever) (sic)''

Audrina detailed the alleged abuse - which Corey has denied - in court documents.

The paperwork claimed her estranged husband was at home with their daughter one evening, and when she arrived home, he started calling her names, prompting her to head upstairs with their little girl.

However, she claims Corey followed them and then started to tell her how ''f***ed up'' she was. When she started recording it on video, she alleged he told her to ''grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce'', before taking her phone and deleting the video.

And Audrina claimed she was left ''shaking'' by a separate incident. She alleged that Corey showed up to a beauty event - where Audrina was sat on the panel - and he demanded to know where their daughter was and she claims he told her that he was going to get her.