Audrina Patridge is officially divorced.

The 'Hills' star and her former spouse Corey Bohan were granted a judgment of dissolution on December 19 in Orange County.

It is not yet known what the terms of the agreement are but the pair are said to be keen to take it out of court and instead use a mediator, The Blast reports.

Audrina currently has primary custody of her and Corey's two-year-old daughter Kirra Max but they are still working out a final custody schedule as well as the amount of child support to be paid.

The former couple have been ordered to stay more than 100 yards from each other at all times ''except for the brief and peaceful exchange of the parties' daughter, Kirra Max Patridge Bohan''.

Audrina and Corey faced another hiccup in their divorce proceedings after Corey filed documents to legally prevent Audrina from featuring their daughter on the upcoming reboot of MTV reality series 'The Hills'.

Corey requested that ''neither party allow the minor child to be filmed or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent'' and ''any prior consent for the minor child to appear on 'The Hills' reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided''. He also requested ''a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, 'The Hills' without my prior written consent''.

Corey had previously wrote on his private Instagram account: ''I refuse to think it's ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV. Not just my child by anyone's for that matter. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan (sic)''