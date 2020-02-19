Audrina Patridge has had non-surgical lip fillers.

The 34-year-old reality star is ''so happy'' with the results of the procedure and is fronting a campaign for the Juvederm injectable filler, which encourages people to express themselves and create a look that is ''uniquely yours''.

Alongside a photo of herself wearing a wide-brimmed black hat, she wrote on Instagram: ''Being on television has taught me to live my life unapologetically and do what's right for me, regardless of what others may think. That's why I'm excited to partner with @Juvederm Lips on their campaign that's all about self-expression and curating a look that is uniquely yours.

''I recently had my lips treated with JUVÉDERM(r) VOLBELLATM XC and am so happy with the results!(sic)''

Audrina decided to have the fillers because she has always ''overlined'' her lips but was keen for the results to be ''subtle''.

She told HollywoodLife.com: ''I've always been one to overline my lips and a lot of my friends and people that I know are always so happy with their results so I decided to get mine done. I met with my provider, we talked about all my concerns, I told her I wanted a subtle, pouty natural look. I didn't want them to look too plump.''

The 'Hills' star also explained how she maintains her slender physique.

She said: ''I'm obsessed with Lightning Fit. It's EMS training, so it's a 25-minute workout that's equal to three hours of working out and you burn 720 calories. I do that once or twice a week. It's a full-body workout. A lot of Victoria's Secret models do it before the show.''

And Audrina tries to eat ''really clean''.

She said: ''I eat really clean and I eat plant-based foods. I eat fish, lots of vegetables, rice, and pasta. I'm very balanced when it comes to nutrition.

''For breakfast, I have an omelette, I eat a lot of eggs or avocado toast. For lunch, I'll have a chicken or salmon salad, and for dinner, I'll have salmon. I love fish, so salmon with rice or vegetables or a veggie stir fry.''