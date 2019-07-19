Audrina Patridge has been granted a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Corey Bohan.

The BMX rider has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star, their three-year-old daughter Kirra, their home, the youngster's school and various other mutual locations after the blonde reality TV star sought an emergency order earlier this week.

According to the documents, obtained by The Blast, Audrina - who split from her husband in 2017 - has claimed the most recent abuse she's sustained from Corey as ''May 2019, continuing to present.''

Corey's visitation rights have temporarily been stopped, but the 34-year-old star has asked that a judge give her full-time guardianship of her daughter in a follow-up hearing next month.

Audrina's temporary restraining order against Corey comes after she was forced to call the police after her estranged husband failed to bring back their daughter at the agreed time last week.

The TV star called the Costa Mesa Police Department because she couldn't get hold of Corey via phone or text and they carried out a welfare check at his address to find him sitting at home with Kirra because he believed it was his day to have her.

According to TMZ.com, the pair eventually met up at 7pm and Kirra - who appeared happy and healthy - was handed back to her mother.

Audrina previously said that going through her divorce from Corey was like ''mourning a death'' but she hopes that one day they can be amicable.

She said: ''Divorce is like mourning a death. You're ending a chapter in your life. And when you have a child in the mix, it makes things harder. Then, to add in publicity and people judging you ... makes it a million times worse... I needed to close a door so I could keep moving forward in my life and not look back. I pray we can eventually be friends and not have animosity between us.''