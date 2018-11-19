Audrina Patridge is to get primary custody of her daughter.

The 'Hills' star has been awarded primary custody of her and her ex-husband Corey Bohan's two-year-old daughter Kirra Max for the time being whilst the pair work out other issues through a mediator, The Blast reports.

The pair are said to be still working out a final custody schedule as well as the amount of child support to be paid. And the former couple have been ordered to stay more than 100 yards from each other at all times ''except for the brief and peaceful exchange of the parties' daughter, Kirra Max Patridge Bohan''.

Audrina and Corey - who reached a divorce settlement earlier this month - are likely to battle it out in court again after Corey filed documents to legally prevent Audrina from featuring their daughter on the upcoming reboot of MTV reality series 'The Hills'.

Corey requested that ''neither party allow the minor child to be filmed or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent'' and ''any prior consent for the minor child to appear on 'The Hills' reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided''. He also requested ''a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, 'The Hills' without my prior written consent''.

Corey had previously wrote on his private Instagram account: ''I refuse to think it's ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV. Not just my child by anyone's for that matter. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan (sic)''