Audrina Patridge is divorcing Corey Bohan.

The former 'The Hills' star has called time on her relationship with the 35-year-old actor after 10 months of married life.

A representative for Audrina said: ''Audrina's number one priority is her daughter right now. She just needs privacy at this time.''

Whilst a source close to the couple - who share 14-month-old daughter Kirra together - added: ''Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning. They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her.''

And it has been claimed that Audrina successfully filed a temporary restraining order against Corey after alleging that he had been ''emotionally abusive''.

Court documents, submitted by Audrina and obtained by TMZ, claim that Corey was at home watching their daughter one evening. When the 32-year-old television personality arrived home, Audrina alleges that Corey started calling her names, forcing the star to take her daughter upstairs. However, she claims Corey followed them and then started to tell her how ''f***ed up'' she was. When she started recording it on video, she alleges he told her to ''grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce'', before taking her phone and deleting the video.

And Audrina claims she was left ''shaking'' by a separate incident over the weekend. She alleges that Corey showed up to a beauty event - where Audrina was sat on the panel - and he demanded to know where their daughter was and she claims he told her that he was going to get her.

However, Corey is denying all the claims, according to a source.

They added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Corey is denying everything. They are not living together right now. Audrina and Corey were at court yesterday.''

The temporary restraining order was reportedly granted on September 18.