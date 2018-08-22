Audrina Patridge's ex-husband is worried his daughter will be ''exploited'' on 'The Hills'.

Corey Bohan - who split from the reality TV star last year after less than a year of marriage - is fuming that the blonde beauty is going to put their two-year-old daughter Kirra in front of the cameras for the upcoming reboot 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

Taking to his private Instagram account, according to Us Magazine, he wrote: ''I refuse to think it's ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV. Not just my child by anyone's for that matter. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan (sic)''

His outburst comes just hours after MTV confirmed that their popular reality show - which also starred the likes of Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Lauren Conrad, Brody Jenner, and Kristin Cavallari and ran for six seasons from 2006 to 2010 - will return in 2019.

The new programme will reunite original cast members alongside their children, friends, and other familiar faces, and follow their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

It is currently unclear who else will feature on the show, but Kristin is unlikely to be a part of the reunion because of her and husband Jay Cutler's commitment to her E! show 'Very Cavallari'.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Audrina filed court documents seeking a restraining order against the BMX rider and asking that his visitation rights to their daughter Kirra be stopped.

She claimed: ''I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care.

''I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra's best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.''

Audrina also accused Corey of ''stalking'' her on social media and being ''angry, rude and emotionally abusive'' to Kirra.

Corey has denied the allegations.