Audrina Patridge is dating Josh Henderson.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star reportedly recently stated dating the 37-year-old 'Dallas' actor, who she has been friends with for years, a source told Us Weekly.

Audrina, 34, has three-year-old daughter Kirra Max with her professional BMX rider ex-husband Corey Bohan and she recently admitted that shared custody is not always easy.

She said: ''The biggest struggle with co-parenting is probably getting the other parent to agree with you for something that your daughter wants to do, whether it be going to preschool or something that she wants to do, but they don't want her to do it. It's just a power struggle sometimes.''

However, the star isn't letting her differences with Corey get her down, as she says she's focusing all her energy on her daughter.

She added: ''90 percent of the time, [Kirra's] with me. ... We just have this mother-daughter bond, it's very special, and we get each other. I can look at her and know exactly what she's thinking and what is going on.''

Meanwhile, Audrina and Corey's custody agreement came after Audrina was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey, 37, in July amid allegations of abuse. The order forced him to stay 100 yards away from his former spouse as well as their daughter, their home, and Kirra's school.

They reached an agreement in August, which sees them share joint legal custody, while Corey has monitored visitation.