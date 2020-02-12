Audrina Patridge says co-parenting with her ex-husband Corey Bohan has gotten ''harder'' now that their daughter is older.

The 'Hills' star has three-year-old Kirra with her former spouse - whom she divorced in 2018 - and has said things have been more difficult as the tot has grown older, because she's now ''more vocal'' about what she wants, which can make getting on the same page as parents tricky.

When asked about co-parenting, she said: ''You think it would get easier, but it's actually harder. It's like a power struggle or something, I'm not really sure how to explain it. But as Kirra is getting older, she's more vocal, she kind of says what she wants and what's going on back and forth. So trying to co-parent with the other parent sometimes it's not on the same page, and that makes it really difficult.''

The 34-year-old beauty takes her daughter to certain events such as the premiere of 'Frozen 2', and says the tot isn't ''shy'' when it comes to life as a youngster in the spotlight.

Asked if Kirra enjoys the fame her mother has, Audrina confessed: ''She loves it. She doesn't really ... you know, even if she's with me and we're out and there's paparazzi, she doesn't really understand it. But if she sees me on TV she'll be like 'Mommy where was I? I wanna be there with you!' I took her to the 'Frozen 2' premiere, and I take her to little kid stuff, and I'll see my other celebrity friends and their kids and we all get together and it's fun. So she's kind of getting used to that and the cameras. She doesn't shy away from it at all.''

And Kirra has formed bonds with other famous kids too, especially Delilah, the two-year-old daughter of Audrina's 'Hills' co-stars Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack.

Speaking to OKmagazine.com, she said: ''[She's friends with] Delilah. Jason and Ashley's little girl.''