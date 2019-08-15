Audrina Patridge says co-parenting with her ex-husband Corey Bohan can be a ''power struggle sometimes''.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star has three-year-old daughter Kirra with the BMX racer, and after the former couple reached a custody agreement this week - which sees them share joint legal custody, while Corey will have monitored visitation - Audrina has said the road to an agreement hasn't been easy.

She explained: ''The biggest struggle with coparenting is probably getting the other parent to agree with you for something that your daughter wants to do, whether it be going to preschool or something that she wants to do, but they don't want her to do it. It's just a power struggle sometimes.''

But the 34-year-old beauty isn't letting her differences with Corey get her down, as she says she's focusing all her energy on her daughter.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''90 percent of the time, [Kirra's] with me. ... We just have this mother-daughter bond, it's very special, and we get each other. I can look at her and know exactly what she's thinking and what is going on.''

Meanwhile, Audrina and Corey's custody agreement comes after Audrina was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey, 37, last month amid allegations of abuse. The order forced him to stay 100 yards away from his former spouse as well as their daughter, their home, and Kirra's school.

Whilst in court this week, Audrina also fought to have her restraining order made permanent, but the judge in the former couple's case ruled a decision would be postponed until the Orange County District Attorney decided if criminal charges would be filed against Corey for the alleged abuse.

The custody agreement also follows Audrina's decision last month to call the police when Corey failed to bring back their daughter at the agreed time.

The TV star called the Costa Mesa Police Department because she couldn't get hold of Corey via phone or text and they carried out a welfare check at his address to find him sitting at home with Kirra because he believed it was his day to have her.

According to reports at the time, the pair eventually met up at 7pm and Kirra - who appeared happy and healthy - was handed back to her mother.