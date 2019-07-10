Audrina Patridge was forced to call the police after her estranged husband failed to bring back their daughter at the agreed time.

The 34-year-old star got herself into a state of panic last week when Corey Bohan - whom she split from in 2016 after just 10 months of marriage - failed to turn up at their agreed place of meeting to hand over their three-year-old daughter Kirra.

The TV star called the Costa Mesa Police Department because she couldn't get hold of Corey via phone or text and they carried out a welfare check at his address to find him sitting at home with Kirra because he believed it was his day to have her.

According to TMZ.com, the pair eventually met up at 7pm and Kirra - who appeared happy and healthy - was handed back to her mother.

Audrina previously said that going through her divorce from Corey was like ''mourning a death'' but she hopes that one day they can be amicable.

She said: ''Divorce is like mourning a death. You're ending a chapter in your life. And when you have a child in the mix, it makes things harder. Then, to add in publicity and people judging you ... makes it a million times worse... I needed to close a door so I could keep moving forward in my life and not look back.

''I pray we can eventually be friends and not have animosity between us.''

Audrina has just returned to screens for 'The Hills: New Beginnings' and she believes the programme has given her a new ''purpose.''

She said: ''My life was a mess when the opportunity to do the show again came back.

''I was going through a divorce and I was moving. There were times when I broke down on camera because I couldn't hold it together. But my 'Hills' family was so supportive and loving. They were there for me.

''Being a mother gives you purpose. Kirra is my everything. So [being back on 'The Hills'] is a new chapter for me. I have a daughter to protect.''