The rock supergroup, made up of Rage Against the MAChine's Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, are to perform at an anti-inaugural ball on Friday (20January17), the same day Trump will be sworn in as America's next leader.

Audioslave's performance at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles will be the first time they have played together in 11 years.

The gig will be headlined by Morello's other supergroup project Prophets of Rage, combining members of Rage Against the MAChine and hip hop groups Public Enemy and Cypress Hill.

A post announcing the gig on Prophets of Rage's Facebook page read, "The Anti-Inaugural Ball is a celebration of resistance. Resistance to racism. Resistance to sexism. Resistance to homophobia. Resistance to bullying. Resistance to environmental devastation. Resistance to fascism. Resistance to Donald Trump."

Some of America's most famous names will be present at anti-Trump protests across the country over the inauguration weekend, with Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Scarlett Johansson joining a march on Washington D.C. in support of women's rights.

The billionaire turned politician's accession to the presidency has divided America due to his controversial policy positions, racially charged rhetoric, opaque business dealings and attitude to women.

The statement announcing the Prophets of Rage's anti-Trump event continues, "We are staring down the barrel of a dystopian nightmare unless we act NOW, unless we fight back NOW. We intend to create 'No Trump Zones' across the country; in our homes, our schools, our places of work, and our concert stages."

In addition to Prophets of Rage and Audioslave, actor/musician Jack Black, rapper Vic Mensa and Jackson Browne are also on the bill.