Aubrey Plaza thinks ''robots will kill us all'' one day.

The 34-year-old actress stars in the 'Child's Play' reboot which features a smart robot Chucky doll, and has admitted she thinks that one day the film will come true, with electronic devices rising up to take over humanity.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she said: ''Robots will kill us all. I think we're naive in thinking these devices aren't going to turn on us one day. I don't like them at all and it's part of why I did the movie.''

And if there is a robot takeover one day, Aubrey and her boyfriend Jeff Baena may not be safe, as she admits he's obsessed with the ''smart home kind of thing'', and has connected all their devices to The Cloud.

She added: ''My boyfriend is very into the smart home kind of thing. He's connected all of our lightbulbs onto the app, I have to talk to the thing to turn things on which I really don't like to do. I was basically like, 'You can do that to every light except for the one that's right by my side of the bed'. So I can just turn it on and off. I don't want to talk to a robot, I don't want to talk to a machine.''

But the 'Parks and Recreation' star isn't so sure about the helpful home robots.

She said: ''I don't trust Siri or Alexa, they both sound evil to me.''

This isn't the first time Aubrey has spoken about her dislike for technology, as she once said she ''feels bad'' about herself if she spends too long online.

She said: ''I'm familiar with going online and spending hours on there that ultimately make me feel bad about myself.

''So I think there were definitely times on set when I would just allow myself to go there, to exist in that space that we all are familiar with, but some of us don't really go into full force.''