Aubrey Plaza thinks Katherine Schwarzenegger has hit the ''jackpot'' in marrying Chris Pratt, because she had so much fun being his on-screen wife in 'Parks and Recreation'
Aubrey Plaza thinks Katherine Schwarzenegger has hit the ''jackpot'' in marrying Chris Pratt.
The 34-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with Jeff Baena - played Chris' on-screen wife in the NBC sitcom 'Parks and Recreation', and has nothing but kind words for her 39-year-old pal after he tied the knot with Katherine earlier this month.
Aubrey says there's many similarities between Chris and his character Andy Dwyer, whom she believes was the ''best husband'', and so she's sure Chris will be a great spouse to Katherine too.
She told People magazine: ''Well, I mean, Andy Dwyer was the best husband that anyone could ask for. I think Chris Pratt ... I think there's a lot of similarities between Andy and Chris Pratt just as there are with me and April Ludgate.
''So, my bet is that he's gonna be the most fun husband ever and I think that girl is a lucky, lucky, lucky gal. Yeah, it's a jackpot.''
Aubrey and Chris' characters married in the third season of the sitcom, and were fan favourites with April's pessimistic and sarcastic outlook contrasting Andy's lovable goofball persona.
Chris was previously married to Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - from 2009 to 2018, but tied the knot with Katherine on June 8 after having proposed in January.
His 'Parks and Recreation' co-star Rob Lowe, who played Chris Traeger, attended the ceremony, as did the bride's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
A source said of Katherine after the wedding: ''She's still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way. She loves saying 'husband.' She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.''
And the next step for the couple could be a family, as insiders say they're already thinking about having children.
One source said: ''He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can't wait to expand their family as soon as possible.''
