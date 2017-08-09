Aubrey Plaza has ''self control'' when it comes to social media.

The 33-year-old actress plays the Instagram obsessed titular character in her upcoming movie 'Ingrid Goes West', and whilst she admits that she allowed herself to ''indulge'' in the photo sharing app in preparation for her role, she insists she knows when it's ''time to get off'' in real life.

Speaking to People magazine, Aubrey said: ''I did allow myself to indulge in going down those rabbit holes of Instagram and to really look at other people's stuff way too long.

''In my real life I don't do that, I have enough self control to go, 'Okay, I've been on here too long - I don't need to be looking at my ex-boyfriend's girlfriend's page.' When I find myself looking at stranger's pictures and going, 'Oh, I wish I was doing what they were doing,' I'm like, 'Okay that's enough, time to get off.'''

It comes after the 'Parks and Recreation' star said earlier this year that she ''feels bad'' if she spends too much time online.

She said at the time: ''I'm familiar with going online and spending hours on there that ultimately make me feel bad about myself.

''So I think there were definitely times on set when I would just allow myself to go there, to exist in that space that we all are familiar with, but some of us don't really go into full force.''

Meanwhile, Aubrey's co-star Elizabeth Olsen - who plays Instagram celebrity Taylor Sloane who is stalked online by Ingrid in the comedy - previously said she would enjoy using social media more herself if she wasn't famous.

Asked if she likes using social media, she said: ''I think I'd enjoy it if I weren't an actor. There are a lot of funny things that are shared on it, and a lot of my friends, especially during the election year, would show me really funny things that were being passed around the internet that like, went viral -- I don't know what qualifies something as viral.''