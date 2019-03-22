'Parks and Recreation' actress Aubrey Plaza says her former co-star Chris Pratt couldn't stop farting on set, and admitted it made her ''really angry''.
Aubrey Plaza says Chris Pratt couldn't stop farting on the set of 'Parks and Recreation'.
The 34-year-old actress reunited with her former cast mates for the 10th anniversary of the beloved comedy's launch, and admitted she didn't appreciate Chris and their gassy fellow actor Nick Offerman for their antics.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Aubrey was asked a question from Nick himself - ''Which cast member made your favorite noises with his or her body?'' - and responded: ''That is so annoying because Nick and Pratt use to fart all the time.
''And it would make Amy and I really angry! So I don't appreciate that question, and I'm going to say, 'Pass Nick.' ''
Last summer, Aubrey teased her friend after she and his 'Jurassic World' co-star Bryde Dallas Howard presented him with the MTV Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June, and the pair couldn't resist the change to poke fun at his ''incredible range''.
Aubrey - who starred with him in 'Parks and Rec' for six years - said: ''Chris has incredible range. In 'Parks and Rec', he played Andy Dwyer, a dim-witted but lovable shoe shiner with good intentions, but not always the best ideas.''
Bryce continued: ''And then, in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', he completely transformed into Peter Quill.''
Chris took the comments in good spirits, and he could be seen laughing in the audience as Aubrey added: ''The dim-witted but lovable ship captain with good intentions, but not always the best ideas.''
Bryce - who also appeared with Chris in sequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - said: ''And then he showed us an entirely different side of himself in Jurassic World as Owen Grady.''
Aubrey quipped: ''A dim-witted but lovable dinosaur guy with good intentions, but not always the best ideas.''
