Aubrey Plaza was given good advice by Chris Pratt on the set of 'Parks and Recreation' to always be ''prepared''.

The 34-year-old actress played April Ludgate in the NBC sitcom for six years alongside the 'Jurassic World' actor, and she is very grateful for his words of encouragement and wisdom.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she said: ''Chris Pratt used to tell me when he would give me advice, 'The separation is the preparation.'

''He's one of those kinds of people who's always very prepared. I was kind of the opposite. Clearly, it worked out for him.''

And Aubrey recently reunited with her former castmates for the 10th anniversary of the beloved comedy's launch, and admitted that it was a bit of a ''letdown'' because the legendary show could never be ''recreated''.

She added: ''It was kind of freaky. Like, it was really fun and we all love each other so much, but it's just that feeling that you can never re-create something that was so perfect.

''So it always feels like a little bit of a letdown or something. It was a very dreamlike experience. We were all kind of touching each other and looking at each other, but it was all so far gone from that thing.''

The 'Child's Play' star also insisted that she has a ''high tolerance'' for public humiliation because it makes her feel more ''connected'' to the world.

She added: ''I'd say I have a pretty high tolerance for public humiliation. I kind of get off on it or something. It's like this sick thing that makes me feel more alive and connected to the world.

''It's exhilarating, because you just have to work through your ego in a way that you don't get to do so often. You really have to take a moment with yourself to just get over it.''