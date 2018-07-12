Atomic Kitten are considering ''remaking'' 'Whole Again' with new lyrics about England football manager Gareth Southgate.

The band's 2000 hit has become an unlikely chant for fans to cheer on the Three Lions - who were knocked out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage by Croatia on Wednesday night (12.07.18) - after some of the words were altered in tribute to the 47-year-old boss.

The lyrics were changed from: ''Looking back on when we first met / I cannot escape and I cannot forget,'' to: ''Southgate, you're the one / You still turn me on / Football's coming home again.''

Andy McCluskey, who wrote 'Whole Again', said: ''The Kittens are really chuffed and are actually considering remaking the single with the England lyrics.''

The girl group are said to have been ''touched'' by the response to the song.

Andy added to the Guardian newspaper: ''Any time something you've created becomes widely accepted is humbling and touching. I wonder who made that first connection by starting to sing it, and suddenly everyone was doing it.''

The 'Tide is High' hitmakers have got behind the tune, with member Natasha Hamilton tweeting a video of herself performing part of 'Whole Again' with the new lyrics.

She wrote: ''A little something for our boys ahead of the semi-final tomorrow with love from Us. xx COME ON ENGLAND!! (sic)''

But she was left devastated when England crashed out of the tournament on Wednesday, losing 2-1 to Croatia after extra-time.

She tweeted: ''Ah, absolutely gutted but hold your heads high! You have done us all proud! What a World Cup it's been, the best in years!! I am so proud to of had all of the @England team representing us in Russia & @GarethSouthgate you are a true gent x (sic)''

Natasha's bandmate Liz Mcclarnon also appears to approve of the song as she shared a video of the NHS Choir singing a version of the tune complete with the Southgate lyrics.

She added the caption: ''Yes!!! The NHS Choir singing the Gareth Southgate/Whole Again/World Cup Song (sic)''