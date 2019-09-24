Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams have been collaborating on new music together.

The former JLS bandmates are ''always'' working on something together, despite the band's split in 2013, and Aston has teased that Oritse is making some of ''the best music'' he's ever done.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''He's back in music, he's been writing, he's been spilling his soul.

''He's probably been writing some of the best music he's done and he's ready to get back into the commercial industry and show that.''

Asked if he could feature on any of his bandmate's songs, he replied: ''We're always collaborating, all of us.''

A collaboration between the pair might surface at some point, but Aston previously ruled out a reunion of the 'Beat Again' band.

Although the chart-topping four-piece - who shot to fame when they came second on 'The X Factor' in 2008 - might not get back together, the 31-year-old star insisted he is still great friends with ex-bandmates J.B. Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritse.

However, he doesn't think they could recapture what they once had.

Asked if they will get back together, he perviously said: ''Personally I'm not sure how we would make it like it was.

''Trying to recreate that moment again would be hard.

''We are still a group - we just don't make music together any more.''

And Aston says they have no plans to appear on the upcoming 'X Factor: All Stars' series as the ''timing'' is not right.

He said: ''It's not for us. For us it's a bit more than that - even though we came from the show and it's great and we'll always be thankful - for us to come back it needs to be for the fans.

''They're the ones that sustained that career for however long. Timing is everything.''