Aston Merrygold was offered sex ''at least five times a day'' during JLS' heyday.

The 'Beat Again' hitmaker - who is currently expecting his first child with his girlfriend Sarah Richards - has revealed the band were regularly propositioned by eager fans when they burst onto the music scene after competing on the 2008 series of 'The X Factor'.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, he shared: ''I lived every 21-year-old man's dream and was having the time of my life. That's the only way I could put it. I got offered sex at least five times a day. We couldn't walk anywhere because we would have girls throwing themselves at us.''

It comes after Aston revealed his fans write messages ''on stones'' and leave them outside his house.

Revealing how he still gets crazy fans, he said: ''They know where I live - fans knock on my door all the time. They like to write on stones and leave them where my gate is.''

And asked if there is any rivalry between him and his former bandmates - Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and J.B. Gill - he added: ''Not really, but we're all pretty competitive so I'm sure if we all released music on the same day we'd all be like, 'I want to win this'. But we'd just turn it into a banter-fest!

''Its obviously really different [being solo], but it's good. Change is always good. I get to do everything I did with the band and relive it.''