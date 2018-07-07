Aston Merrygold wants his baby son to be best man at his wedding.

The former JLS singer got engaged to dancer Sarah Richards late last year and he's hoping little Grayson, five months, will be big enough to play a big role in their special day when they finally get round to tying the knot.

Asked if Grayson will be a page boy, he told OK! magazine: ''He might be my best man.

''The later it gets, the more likely it is he'll be walking and can play a proper part in it.''

The 30-year-old singer had initially wanted to get married this year but he admitted he and Sarah haven't done very much to plan their nuptials yet.

He said: ''I'd love it to happen this year but it's probably not going to.

''Every time Sarah and I sit down to discuss it, we go off on a tangent. But we know that we'd love it to be here in the winter - a Christmas Eve wedding.''

However, the couple aren't upset that they've delayed their plans because they feel married already.

He added: ''It feels like we're married anyway though, which is amazing and the main thing, but it would be nice to make it official and have a massive party.''

Meanwhile, the 'Beat Again' hitmaker previously admitted his former JLS bandmates are unlikely to have big roles in his wedding.

Asked if the rest of JLS will be ushers, he said:'' I've got some of my best boys from my hometown that I've known since I was five.

''It totally depends how many people are in the bridal party. You're always going to disappoint some people.''