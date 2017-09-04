Aston Merrygold is to become a father for the first time.

The former JLS star and his long-term girlfriend Sarah Richards found out they are expecting a baby boy or girl in May, and have found it really ''hard'' to keep the news a secret.

The 29-year-old hunk shared two pictures of the pair at a reserved dinner table with their baby scan next to them on Instagram on Sunday (03.09.17), one with ''could be blue'' written underneath it and the other ''could be pink''.

The couple's little bundle of joy is due in January, but they've decided not to find out the sex.

Aston captioned the post: ''On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever! This secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!! I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel.. All I know is there's no feeling like it! Sar I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love you hurry up bump we can't wait to meet you #suprise #babybump #weaintfindingoutifitsaboyorgirl #notjustuncleastandauntysarahnow #blessed #halfofmehalfofyou #pinkorblue #2018baby #thisseatisreservedforourbaby #jan2018cantcomesoonenough (sic)''

The 'Everybody in Love' hitmaker - who is gearing up to be a contestant on 'Strictly Come Dancing' this September - has already received congratulatory messages from his former bandmate Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle.

Marvin predicts the first Merrygold baby will be a boy and reminded JLS' Ortise Williams that he has the first bet.

He commented: ''Over the moon for my brother and sister @AstonMerrygold & @SarahLouRichards on the incredible news that Baby Merrygold is cooking! can't wait to be an Uncle again!

''So happy for you two the baby is gonna have a lot of energy boy! ps @OritseMusic remember I was the first to predict a boy!'' (sic)

While Rochelle is overjoyed that she'll get to be an aunt again.

She added: ''Finally we can talk about it Beyond excited to be an Auntie to this little bubba that's on the way.

''The hardest secret to keep, I've been bursting. Roll on the new year I love you both so much @astonmerrygold @sarahlourichards. (sic)''