Aston Merrygold will have his first Christmas in a different house this year.

The 'I Ain't Missing You' singer always spends December 25 with his immediate family, but his parents recently moved out of his childhood home, and though he thinks it will be ''weird'' being in their new abode, he insists it doesn't matter so long as they are all together.

He said: ''Actually, it will be a bit different this year.

''My mum and dad have just moved out of our childhood house so it's going to be the first Christmas in a different house and atmosphere, which will be a bit weird but it's all good, people are still going to be the same it doesn't matter where it actually is.''

The former JLS singer insists the most important thing about the festive season is to chill out and be with family.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''It's like an alarm bell ringing to spend time with family and the people you love.

''We always have a party, my family always have a massive Christmas dinner, everyone is round a massive table. It's all immediate family to aunties, uncles, cousins, grandparents, everyone.

''It's just the time of year when you know you're going to have a big dinner and a big catch up.

''You see each other but you don't really get to see each other, and just kind of chill out because we never get time to chill because life is going a hundred miles an hour.''

Despite his love of family Christmases, the 28-year-old pop star admits they aren't always memorable.

Asked his most memorable Christmas, he said: ''Really not many early ones to be honest, I've kind of forgotten them.''