Aston Merrygold is ''aiming high'' with his wish-list of collaborators.

The former JLS singer admits there are a number of huge stars he'd love to duet with now he has embarked on a solo career and thinks they could make an ''amazing'' record together.

Asked who he'd like to collaborate with, he told BANG Showbiz: ''I think you've just got to aim high when it comes to that and look at some of the great artists out there at the moment you've got your Rihanna and your Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars, Beyonce all these people that would be amazing to collaborate with.''

The 28-year-old singer is preparing for the release of his debut album 'Showstopper' and has promised fans it will feature ''good solid pop'' and great accompanying dance routines.

The 'Got To Dance' judge said: ''The album will be just more good solid pop stuff really, just good pop music, fun listening stuff that you can kind of hear and you can kind of see a kind of visual.

''So when you listen to the song, you're thinking, 'I want to see that show because I can tell there's going to be a massive dance routine.' ''

Aston has praised former One Direction singer Zayn Malik for being open with his battle with anxiety.

He said: ''I think anyone that is going through anything and being able to speak up about it and let people know their feelings is brave enough as it is - being in the spotlight its always going to be difficult and mad pressure.

''Talking about it and now knowing he's not on his own with all that stuff, he can get some help with it.''

But the singer admits it isn't a problem he suffers from because he feels ''safer'' on stage than not performing.

Asked if he can relate to Zayn's struggles, he said: ''Not really to be honest. For me personally I feel safer on stage than off it, which is probably a weird thing to hear the opposite.''