Aston Merrygold and Sarah Lou Richards say her pregnancy was a ''pleasant surprise''.

The JLS star revealed on Sunday (15.12.19) that his fiancée Sarah Lou is expecting the couple's second child.

He wrote on Instagram: ''So we've got something to tell you and the only way to do it is ... 3 just became 4 ... (I really am the luckiest man alive!!!!!!!!) love from the Merrygold family (sic).''

And in an interview with OK! magazine, Sarah said: ''It was a very pleasant surprise. I felt different for a week, and Aston was away filming. He came back at the end of the week it was a very clear, definite yes.''

Aston added: ''We did two, just to be sure.''

Sarah, 35, admitted that she wasn't expecting to get pregnant, explaining: ''I was quite shocked and it took me a minute to get my head around it because I just wasn't expecting it.''

Aston was more relaxed about the news, suggesting that it was ''cool''.

The 31-year-old said: ''Sarah was quite emotional. I was cool. I was just like, cool, alright two!''

The couple already have one child, 23-month-old Grayson Jax, and Sarah admits that their second child has put their wedding on hold, despite the couple getting engaged in December 2017.

She said: ''Aston is still up for doing it a couple of months after I give birth. I am ambitious, so let's see. It just depends on this pregnancy. Grayson was very good to me. I was lucky.''

Aston admitted that he little interest in marriage before meeting Sarah.

He explained: ''I had always said that I was never really interested in marriage and kids. Before meeting Sarah, I just wasn't that bothered. But our relationship built and I thought, 'Yeah, this is the forever one'.

''I was always happy with one kid, but at the same time, I can still carry two, so it's perfect.''