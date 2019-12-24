Aston Merrygold only wants two children.

The JLS star and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards - with whom he has 23-month old son Grayson - are expecting their second child and have already vowed there won't be any more kids in the future.

Sarah said: ''As soon as Aston found out [I was pregnant], he was like, 'Let's do this, but that's it!'''

Aston added: ''Honestly, I had always said that I was never really interested in marriage and kids.

''Before meeting Sarah, I just wasn't bothered and I was younger.

''But our relationship built and I thought, 'Yeah this is the forever one.'

''I was always happy with one kid, but at the same time, I can still carry two, so it's perfect.''

Sarah added: ''And we won't be outnumbered! For Grayson to have a sibling will be really lovely, especially so close in age.''

The couple are not planning to find out the gender of their unborn tot.

Sarah explained in a joint interview with Britain's OK! Magazine: ''It was my favourite moment when Aston realised that Grayson was a boy. Because obviously he saw him first.

''[His] face at that moment, I couldn't put it into words. It was the best and hopefully we'll have that moment again when this baby arrives.''

The couple believe becoming parents has made their relationship ''complete''.

Aston said: ''I think kids complete your relationship.''

Sarah added ''We get it now, but we didn't before.

''We saw our friends having babies and we were like, that's lovely, but we're happy living the life we lived.

''But now, oh my goodness, it's a whole new level of love, even my love for Aston when I see them together.''