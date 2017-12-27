Aston Merrygold is engaged to his girlfriend Sarah Richards.

The JLS star shared the couple's exciting news on Instagram on Boxing Day (26.12.17) by posting a photo of them standing inside petals placed out in a romantic heart shape.

Alongside the picture of him cradling Sarah's bonny baby bump, whilst she showed off her ring, Aston wrote: ''Allow me to introduce you all to my fiancée #themerrygolds #shesaidyes #enganged #wifey #mummydaddyandbabymerrygold (sic)''

The 29-year-old singer also tagged his location as on ''cloud 9'', to share his level of happiness with his followers.

Aston's fiancée is due to give birth to their first child next month, after they found out they are expecting a baby boy or girl in May.

At the time, the father-to-be shared two pictures of the pair at a reserved dinner table with their baby scan next to them on the photo-sharing app, one with ''could be blue'' written underneath it and the other ''could be pink''.

He captioned the post: ''On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever! This secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!! I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel.. All I know is there's no feeling like it! Sar I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love you hurry up bump we can't wait to meet you #suprise #babybump #weaintfindingoutifitsaboyorgirl #notjustuncleastandauntysarahnow #blessed #halfofmehalfofyou #pinkorblue #2018baby #thisseatisreservedforourbaby #jan2018cantcomesoonenough (sic)''

The 'Beat Again' hitmaker previously vowed to be a ''hands-on'' father and insisted having a baby doesn't mean life has to change completely.

Asked if he'll be a hands-on dad, he said: ''A hundred per cent. I'm hoping to tour next year but I want Sarah and the baby to come with me.

''Having a baby doesn't stop you doing anything.''