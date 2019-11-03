Aston Merrygold doesn't miss being in JLS.

The 31-year-old star - who shot to fame when the group competed on 'The X Factor' in 2008 - had the ''greatest time'' of his life during the band's five-year chart career but doesn't regret their 2013 split.

He said: ''I had the greatest time of my life and I love to reminisce but I don't think I miss it.''

And the 'Everybody in Love' hitmaker doesn't seem to think a reunion with Marvin Humes, J.B. Gill and Oritse Williams is on the cards.

Asked if they plan to reunite, he said: ''We're getting on a bit now! There are no plans for it, but as soon as that conversation happens - if it ever does - then our fans will be first to know.''

But the quartet are still in regular contact.

Aston said: ''We're all on the JLS WhatsApp group. There's not a day that goes by where we don't message.''

Aston - who has 21-month-old son Grayson with fiancée Sarah Lou Richards - is currently starring in CBBC musical drama series 'Almost Never' but won't be giving up his own music career.

He said: ''I've got a lot of songs which are in the running for a next single and I want to put out a first album. It's very much happening.''

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star is thankful Sarah is such a supportive partner as it is ''hard'' to juggle work and fatherhood.

He told new! magazine: ''I do find it hard but I've got an amazing partner - she's very helpful. FaceTime is always a great thing.''