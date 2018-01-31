Aston Merrygold has become a father for the first time.

The former JLS star's fiancée Sarah Lou Richards gave birth to their baby boy on Tuesday (30.01.18) and Aston has logged on to his Instagram account to announce the joyous news to his fans.

The couple have named the tot Grayson Jax Merrygold and the singer is overjoyed with his new arrival.

Sharing a photo of him cradling baby Grayson wrapped in a white towel, Aston wrote: ''Grayson Jax Merrygold 30/01/2018 @sarahlourichards life is now complete (sic)''

Aston, 29, enjoys using Instagram to announced the happy moments in his life and he used the photo sharing site to reveal that he and Sarah, 33, had got engaged back on Boxing Day (26.12.17).

And back in September the 'Everybody In Love' hitmaker used the social media platform to spill that they were expecting their first child together.

Aston first met the blonde beauty back in 2012 when Sarah was working as a back-up dancer for JLS.

The singer previously revealed he is planning to get his ''whole back'' tattooed in tribute to his baby.

When asked if he'd get an inking in honour of his child, he told BANG Showbiz: ''Oh definitely. I'm not sure yet, I don't know honestly, I just think being as were going to all over the place anyway as soon as baby's here, so it's probably going to be another spontaneous one, probably with my whole back or something.''

But the 29-year-old pop star insists it would be ''creepy'' to do something similar for his partner.