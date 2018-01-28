Asking Alexandria's James Cassells says Download Festival will be ''f**king crazy'' this year.

The British metallers - completed by Danny Worsnop, Ben Bruce, Cameron Liddell and Sam Bettley - are on the bill along with their idols GUNS N' ROSES, who they've supported a few times, and they are looking forward to catching up with their peers backstage.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz before their sold-out O2 Academy Brixton gig with Black Veil Brides in London on Saturday night (27.01.18), James - who was looking forward to playing six new songs from their latest self-titled album - said: ''Download is going to be ''f**king crazy. Not to mention the whole touring season at that point is going to be insane.''

Asked what his experience of meeting his heroes has been like, the sticksman said: ''A lot of the people I've looked up to have been really humble and cool.

''There are people that have their entourages backstage, but most of them you just hang around and have a beer with.''

The 'Into The Fire' rockers were picked by the 'Paradise City' hitmakers to be their sole support at the Izod Center in New Jersey in 2011, and though they got to mingle with the rest of the band - which includes Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and Richard Fortus - the infamously diva-like frontman, Axl Rose, kept to himself.

James said: ''I've not met him, but we've been lucky enough to meet his band. He's a bit of a diva.''

Download Festival takes place between June 8 and June 10 at Donington Park, Leicestershire, and also sees Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold headline.