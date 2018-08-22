Asia Argento's sexual assault accuser Jimmy Bennett wanted to handle the case in ''private'' because he felt ''ashamed'' by the alleged incident.

The 42-year-old actress - who previously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - hit the headlines this week after it was revealed that she had reached a financial settlement with 22-year-old Jimmy, after he claimed she had performed oral sex on him and engaged in intercourse in 2013 when he was 17 and she was 37.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in California, where the age of consent is 18, and on Wednesday (22.08.18), Jimmy finally broke his silence on the matter as he said he didn't speak out at the time because he was ''not ready to deal'' with the ''public narrative''.

In a lengthy statement, he said: ''I did not initially speak out about my story because I chose to handle it in private with the person who wronged me. My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself. I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative. I was underage when the event took place, and I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me at the time because I was not ready to deal with the ramifications of my story becoming public.

''At the time I believed there was still a stigma to being in the situation as a male in our society. I didn't think that people would understand the event that took place from the eyes of a teenage boy. I have had to overcome many adversities in my life, and this is another that I will deal with, in time. I would like to move past this event in my life, and today I choose to move forward, no longer in silence.''

Earlier this week, Asia - who worked with Jimmy on the 2004 movie 'The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things' - denied all allegations against her, and claimed that the $380,000 paid to Jimmy had been paid by her then-boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, who passed away in June, in order to help him out when he found himself in a tough financial situation.

She said: ''I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.

''Subsequent to my exposure in the Weinstein case, Bennett - who was then undergoing severe economic problems and who had previously undertaken legal actions against his own family requesting millions in damages - unexpectedly made an exorbitant request of money from me.

''Bennett knew my boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, was a man of great perceived wealth, and had his own reputation as a beloved public figure to protect. Anthony insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted. Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such a person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us.

''We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett's demand for help and give it to him. Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life.''