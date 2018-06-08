Anthony Bourdain has been described as a ''brilliant, fearless spirit'' by Asia Argento after he was found dead on Friday (08.06.18).
Asia Argento has hailed her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain as a ''brilliant, fearless spirit'' after he was found dead on Friday (08.06.18).
The TV chef committed suicide in his hotel room in France, where he had been on location shooting parts from an upcoming episode of 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown', and Asia has taken to her Twitter account to pay tribute to Bourdain, who died aged 61.
She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine. (sic)''
Asia - whose romance with the TV chef was first rumoured in February last year - also posted a cryptic snap of herself on Instagram earlier in the day.
In the now-deleted photograph, the 42-year-old actress was seen wearing a T-shirt that read: ''F**k everyone.''
Asia captioned the image: ''You know who you are.''
Bourdain's body was found by his close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, in his hotel room.
And the American TV network CNN - which aired Bourdain's culinary travel guide 'Parts Unknown' - subsequently confirmed that he had taken his own life.
In a statement, the broadcaster explained: ''It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.
''His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.''
Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter Ariane, his only child with ex-wife Ottavia Busia.
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
After years of lascivious experiments and audience-bludgeoning anti-romances, French provocateur Catherine Breillat pulls an unexpectedly...
The apocalypse is held over in Rome and, per usual, perennial schlockmeister Dario Argento is...
Asia Argento plays a former prostitute cum corporate assassin who decides to murder her old...
The word "soft" summarizes the world of Sofia Coppola, perfectly. Each film she has made...
The word "soft" summarizes the world of Sofia Coppola, perfectly. Each film she has made...
George Romero inhabits a peculiar realm in American cinema. He is both a political provocateur,...
Completing a stylistic and thematic trilogy begun with 2003's Gerry and Elephant (and inspired by...
More empty and lifeless than the zombies that overrunits banal B-movie post-apocalypse, "Land of the...
More wow-worthy than an afternoon at the X-Games, more feebly-scripted than a gunfire-filled X-Box action...